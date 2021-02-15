Weather impacts: Rolling power outages, thousands of flights canceled across Texas

With actual air temperatures expected to be hovering in the single digitals, winds gusting 20 to 30 miles per hour will make it feel well below zero outside.

This story will be continuously updated as new information becomes available.

Rolling power outages are in effect across the state of Texas as officials work to conserve as much electricity as possible during extreme cold and record demand on the grid.

Outages are expected to last anywhere between 15 minutes to 45 minutes. Officials say they are "necessary to maintain reliability of the system."

Officials are asking Texans to conserve as much electricity as they can safely and reliably over the coming days as record-low temperatures are expected to plunge the state further into a dangerous winter storm.

Power demand is forecasted to become even greater through Tuesday.

ERCOT expects rotating outages to last throughout Monday morning and said they could be in place until the "weather emergency ends." The agency did not define what that would look like.

“Every grid operator and every electric company is fighting to restore power right now,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness.

Officials are also urging Texans to keep off the roadways as much as possible.

TxDOT Fort Worth said they are working to keep things passable for first responders and essential workers, but are asking "everyone else" to "please stay home."

First responders are out assisting motorists. This is I-30 westbound in Dallas County. pic.twitter.com/VreBpMMPJm — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) February 15, 2021

Key links:

Remember to download the WFAA app to check one of our dozens of local radars near you as well as the latest forecast, cameras and current conditions.

Forecast

Snow will begin to move out from west to east Monday morning. Still expecting heavy snow during the morning, especially for areas to the south and southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Locations in East Texas could see snowfall rates 1.5" per hour before the snow moves out.

Extreme cold is here as well with wind chills outside already well below 0°.

Temps and wind chills will only continue to fall through the overnight hours into Monday morning.

With actual air temperatures expected to be hovering in the single digitals, winds gusting 20 to 30 miles per hour will make it feel well below zero outside.

This is why a Wind Chill Warning is in place through Tuesday at noon.

Wind chills are expected to bottom out between -15° and -20° Monday and Tuesday morning.

Power issues

Officials are urging Texans to conserve electricity as the grid faces unprecedented demand from the extreme cold and a lower-than-normal electrical generation due to frozen turbines and lower natural gas supplies.

Flight delays

There have already been thousands of flights canceled in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Monday. Officials are urging any passengers to confirm their fight status before departing for the airport.

Check for delays and cancellations:

Vaccine clinics

Many vaccine clinics across North Texas are closing or rescheduling due to the weather. Below are some that have announced closures.

Fair Park in Dallas will be closed due to weather from Saturday, Feb. 13 through Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Parkland Memorial Hospital and the outpatient clinic will be closed on Sunday, Feb. 14, and Monday, Feb. 15.

Parkland patients with appointments Sunday can go to Parkland hospital until 5 p.m. Saturday for their vaccination. All other patients will be contacted by Parkland to reschedule their vaccination appointment in the upcoming days.

DART

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is implementing severe winter operation plans starting on Sunday at 9 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

The transit service is moving to Operating Scenario 2, which means all rail operations will be suspended and DART bus routes will operate on normal Saturday schedules for the first few days of the week, with limited service scheduled on routes 63 and 362.

The Dallas Streetcar will not operate during this time, but a shuttle bus will be available between EBJ Union Station and the Bishop Arts District, making all stops. The transit service is also now providing 14 additional shuttle bus routes, which can be viewed here.

Government closures

Cedar Hill

All non-essential City of Cedar Hill facilities will be closed Monday, Feb. 15.

Dallas County

All Dallas County offices and courts will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Denton

All city facilities will be closed Monday due to the weather, according to a spokesperson. First responders will remain on duty and inclement weather stations will be open.

DeSoto

In the City of DeSoto, City Hall, the public library, and recreation center will all be closed. Waste collection will not happen on Monday.

Euless

Non-emergency city offices and facilities in the City of Euless will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15. Emergency services will remain in operation and Euless Public Works crews are sanding roads and monitoring for slick spots.

Farmers Branch

All city facilities will be closed Sunday and Monday, aside from first responders, officials said.

Fort Worth

A number of city services and facilities will be closed Monday due to the inclement weather. There will also be no solid waste collection. Check the full list of closures.

Grand Prairie

All Grand Prairie Parks, Arts & Recreation facilities will be closed Monday, Feb. 15.

Hurst

Non-essential city facilities will be closed Monday and trash pickup services have also been canceled. It should resume Tuesday.

Mesquite

The City of Mesquite has temporarily suspended all non-essential facilities on Monday, Feb. 15.

North Richland Hills

Non-emergency city offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, officials said. Garbage and recycling will not be collected on Monday either.

Plano

All libraries and public recreation centers in Plano will be closed Sunday.

Sachse

All City of Sachse facilities will be closed Monday, and city officials say they expect to reopen when conditions improve.

School closures

Arlington ISD

Arlington ISD will cancel in-person classes for Tuesday, Feb. 16 and instead go to virtual learning. Monday is an official holiday for students and staff.

Dallas ISD

All schools and offices at Dallas ISD will be closed Monday in observance of President's Day.

Duncanville ISD

Duncanville ISD students will not have class on Monday. It is a professional development day for educators to participate in virtual sessions.

Fort Worth ISD

Monday, Feb. 15, is a student holiday with most employees working remotely.

Tuesday, Feb. 16 will be all-virtual. All teachers and exempt staff will also work remotely.

Irving ISD

Monday is a student and staff holiday. Stay tuned with the district's social media pages for plans on Tuesday.

Lancaster ISD

Monday is a student holiday and staff development day.

Mansfield ISD

Monday is a scheduled holiday for students and staff.

Road closures

Multiple TEXpress lanes were closed Saturday night until further notice due to the severe weather, officials said.

The closures included:

LBJ TEXpress - Segment 1 (35E elevated lanes) & US 75 SB. Segment 2 & 3 (depressed section) are open.

NTE TEXpress Lanes closed

NTE 35W TEXpress Lanes closed