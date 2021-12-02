What to know about the COVID-19 vaccine in North Texas on Friday

Many vaccine sites across North Texas will resume operations Friday after some were closed due to wintry weather conditions the day before.

Following closures at some major vaccine sites on Thursday due to weather, many plan to operate on Friday.

Here's a look at what you need to know:

Texas Motor Speedway will operate Friday afternoon.

Fair Park in Dallas will open from 2-7 p.m., weather permitting. The site will only be providing second doses to people who were scheduled to receive their second dose at Fair Park on Monday, Feb. 8 through Thursday, Feb. 11. Fair Park will be closed due to weather on Saturday, Feb. 13, and Monday, Feb. 15.

Parkland has closed two vaccination sites and will immunize everyone at Parkland Memorial Hospital.

As of Thursday in Texas:

2,703,941 people have received their first dose

959,596 people are fully vaccinated

3,663,537 total doses have been administered

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

Texas Motor Speedway is hosting vaccine clinics Tuesday, Friday

The vaccine clinic at Texas Motor Speedway will continue on Friday, from noon to 4:30 p.m.

DCPH will administer around 3,000-second doses of the Moderna vaccine, which had been planned for Thursday, and 4,500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments for Friday's clinic were sent Wednesday evening via email and text.

Last week, more than 27,000 doses were administered over three days through a 16-lane drive-thru program where residents remained in their vehicles to receive the vaccines.

The speedway also needs volunteers for future clinics. If interested, go here to join the Medical Reserve Corps.

Dallas County vaccine hub this weekend

Judge Clay Jenkins told residents to pay close attention to social media and news outlets for updates on when Dallas County vaccine operations will run in the coming days.

Jenkins said distribution this week has been hampered by logistical delay and weather. Early in the week, those with appointments faced long waits and confusion and the Fair Park hub tried to switch over to drive-thru operations.

The hub was closed on Thursday due to the weather. Fair Park will open Friday from 2 to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

The site will only be providing second doses to people who were scheduled to receive their second dose at Fair Park on Monday, Feb. 8 through Thursday, Feb. 11. Fair Park will be closed due to weather on Saturday, Feb. 13, and Monday, Feb. 15.

"We will not be able to run vaccine operations if it is not safe for our patients to travel to the vaccine site but will run vaccine operation when the weather permits," Jenkins said in a tweet.

Parkland sites closed through Monday due to weather

Parkland, which operates sites at Ellis Davis Field House and Eastfield Community College (Mesquite) will be closed through Monday, Feb. 15 due to the extremely cold weather.

Patients who have an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, first or second dose, at Ellis Davis or Eastfield on these days, should instead go to Parkland Memorial Hospital at 5200 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas 75235 at their scheduled vaccine appointment time and date.