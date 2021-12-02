Dallas County closes Fair Park COVID-19 vaccine hub Saturday through at least Monday due to weather

Judge Clay Jenkins said in a tweet that Fair Park would be closed Saturday through Monday, but that officials would monitoring conditions to decide when to reopen.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — With cold temperatures and wintry precipitation forecasted to hit North Texas over the next few days, local officials are evaluating their vaccine operations.

On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced that the Fair Park vaccine hub will be close at least Saturday through Monday due to the forecast.

"With expected extreme weather conditions, including dangerously low temperatures and hazardous roadways, we must prioritize people’s safety," said Jenkins on Twitter. "As soon as we can safely open again, we will."

Jenkins said in a Twitter thread the vaccine site could possible be closed longer than that, but officials would be evaluating conditions and making those decisions later.

He added that when the vaccine hub does open next week, they would prioritize appointments based on when people were supposed to have received their second shot.

The Fair Park location did open Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. to administer second doses to people who had been unable to receive them earlier in the week.

Cold weather hampered immunization efforts earlier this week, interfering with plans to move to drive-thru operations.