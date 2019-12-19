DALLAS — Fifth graders from Momentous Institute took a field trip Wednesday to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The students got to see the process of transforming the stadium into an outdoor hockey arena for the NHL Winter Classic.

Little did they know, so much science goes into making a game of ice hockey possible.

"I think it was really fun and I learned a lot about how to make the rink and how many people it takes to make it," said 10-year-old Karen.

Derek King, NHL senior manager, took the kids on a tour.

They got to sit in the press box and the locker room. The students also got a lesson about all the materials it takes to keep the rink frozen in an outdoor arena.

At the end of the tour, King surprised the children with free tickets to the 2020 NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1.

The Dallas Stars will play against the Nashville Predators. For many of the kids, it will be their first time at a hockey game.

