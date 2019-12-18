Some people feel most at ease when drawing.

That's the case with 15-year-old Chelsy.

When she's drawing a picture, she feels good about herself, and the stress of not having a family is easier to handle.

There is magic when Chelsy sits down to draw. WFAA saw her get straight to work at the Crayola Experience Plano.

"It makes me feel light-hearted," she said. "It lifts my spirit. It makes me feel one with myself. Sometimes it's hard for me to say what I'm feeling but it's easy for me to draw what I'm feeling."

Chelsy's love for crayons and paint go way back to her childhood. She came into foster care because of the abuse and neglect in her childhood but she chooses to remember the brighter days, which include learning about art.

"It started when I was really young," she said. "I lived with my grandparents and my aunt. She was an AP art student and I would just watch her for hours drawing."

And while Chelsy has learned to give through art, on most days, her true gift is unconditional love.

"I'm a giver, not a receiver," she said. "I love giving love and I love making people happy. But when people do it for me, it's kind of awkward because I don't know how to respond to it."

Chelsy needs a family who will make it easy for her to receive love.

"[I'd like a] a very laid back family who's gonna help me get what I need, get a job, my education," she said.

Chelsy also gives a lot of love to her little garden at home. She's learned a lesson caring for her plants.

"How precious life is," she said. "We can't take it for granted. Not everything that has life has it easy."

The picture of the perfect family for Chelsy is simple.

She wants love, acceptance and guidance. She also wants adoptive parents who will allow her to see the biological cousins and grandmother whom she misses dearly.

That is her wish.

Our wish is that she can finally draw a picture of a family she can call her own.

"I don't want to be on my own all the time cause I'm always going to need some support along the way," Chelsy said.

For more information on Chelsy, please send all approved home studies to La Queena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us, if you're already licensed.

Please remember to include the child's name within the subject line. If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at (817)-304-1272.

