DALLAS — A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened near Lake Cliff Park in Oak Cliff, authorities confirm.

Police say Dorian Killebrew, 19, confessed to detectives that he shot 37-year-old Christopher Franklin on April 17. He was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, two different people identified Killebrew in a photo lineup as the suspect in the homicide, including one person who was at the scene at the time of the shooting.

Both people told police that Killebrew goes by the street name "Pyrex."

The witness told authorities that Killebrew and the victim got into an argument inside an apartment, where the victim's body was later found by police.

One of the witnesses told officers the apartment where the shooting happened was a known spot to buy drugs, the affidavit says.

According to the warrant, the witness said Killebrew shot Franklin several times during the fight. The affidavit does not state what the argument was about.

The witness told authorities that he and Killebrew left the apartment after the shooting and went to a different location and called the police.

Authorities say the witness was able to show police the apartment where Franklin's body was found.

The witness told detectives that before the shooting Killebrew went to a store located on Colorado Street and bought junk food.

Detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage that showed the suspect inside the store buying a bag of Ruffles chips, documents say. Investigators say that the same bag of chips was found inside the apartment where Franklin's body was later discovered.

Detectives processed the bag of chips for latent prints, which matched Killebrew, the warrant says. His prints were also found in other areas inside the apartment, according to the affidavit.

Killebrew is being held in jail in lieu of a $250,000 bail, authorities say.

