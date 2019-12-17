Two masked men broke into a Dalworthington Gardens home early Monday night and tied up a husband and wife, officials say.

The two men forced their way into a home at about 5:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Gardenia Drive and tied up a woman inside, said the Dalworthingron Gardens Department of Public Safety in a statement.

Once her husband came home, the intruders hit him over the head with a baseball bat and also tied him up, authorities said.

Authorities say the men looked for valuables inside the home before they fled.

Dalworthington Gardens authorities have asked anyone with information pertaining to the crime call Det. Steve Yancy at 682-330-7408.

More on WFAA: