DALLAS — One woman was rescued during a two-alarm apartment fire early Tuesday in northeast Dallas.

Firefighters responded around 12:20 a.m in the 8000 block of Meadow Road near U.S. 75.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Fire crews on the scene said the fire started in one unit and spread to a second. Two units sustained heavy fire damage. Six other units were damaged by smoke and water.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

More on WFAA: