One person was killed in a shooting early Tuesday at a Fort Worth motel parking lot.

Officers responded to the shooting call at 3:20 a.m. at a Motel 6 in the 2400 block of Scott Avenue near Interstate 30 and Beach Street.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

