WAXAHACHIE, Texas — A 37-year-old man from Midlothian was sentenced to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole last week.

Paul Jon Flanigan pleaded guilty to the continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to a news release from the Ellis County District Attorney’s Office.

Detectives say they found out about the sexual abuse in November 2018.

Authorities say Flanigan tried taking the victim, who was 12 years old, to Planned Parenthood to get an abortion.

Planned Parenthood informed law enforcement and an investigation was opened, officials say.

During the investigation, the victim told police that Flanigan had been molesting her since she was 11 years old.

She told detectives that Flanigan continued to sexually abuse her until she became pregnant, officials say.

The victim gave birth to a child in February 2019.

Officials say DNA samples were taken in which the results confirmed Flanigan was the father of the baby.

“Paul Flanigan stole the innocence of a child,” said Assistant County and District Attorney Habon Mohamed, who prosecuted the case.

“Flanigan will serve a just punishment for his perverse actions,” Mohamed added.

