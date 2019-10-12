A Dallas domestic abuser has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm.

Desmond Greer, 26, was convicted twice in 2016 of assault family violence for "repeatedly punching and choking" the mother of his children, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in the Northern District of Texas.

Because of those convictions, he was barred from having a gun, court records show.

In October 2018, Greer was seen with a M-15 rifle during an argument with a customer at his auto shop, federal officials said.

He pleaded guilty in March to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was sentenced last week.

“Federal law forbids convicted abusers from carrying guns – in part because research shows domestic violence offenders are five times more likely to kill their partner when there’s a gun in the home,” said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox in a written statement.

Nealy Cox said prosecuting domestic abusers for having a firearm prevents homicides.

Officials said the case is part of the U.S. Attorney's Domestic Violence Initiative.

