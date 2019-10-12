This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

A Haltom City police pursuit of a stolen semi-truck traveled through multiple cities before it ended Tuesday afternoon with the arrest of the driver.

Police confirmed at least one civilian car was struck during the chase, but as of early Tuesday afternoon, it was unknown how badly the vehicle was damaged or if anyone was hurt.

The chase lasted less than an hour and went through several cities, including Fort Worth and Saginaw.

Police pursuit with semi-truck

WFAA

