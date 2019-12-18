DALLAS — A 30-year-old driver will be charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash left a woman dead, police confirm.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Avondale Avenue near Turtle Creek Boulevard.

Police said the male driver was on Avondale Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle, left the road, and struck a 72-year-old woman, who was on the sidewalk. The vehicle also knocked over a light pole.

The medical examiner's office identified the victim as 72-year-old Nancy Dennington.

Dennington was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital and was later pronounced dead, police say.

Alex Brownig, Jordan Thompson and Isiah Robinson are landscapers, who were working nearby.

“We all heard a big bang,” Brownig said.

“I went and put cones out,” Thompson said. “At that point, traffic was so backed up. Only one lane was able to go through.”

For these landscapers, this isn’t the first time they’ve seen a crash on that stretch of road.

“We always hear accidents out there,” Robinson said. “People speed as soon as that light turns green.”

No one else was injured in Tuesday's crash.

Police say they will charge the driver with intoxication manslaughter.

That driver’s name has not been released yet.

