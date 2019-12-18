A 20-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of murder in connection to the stabbing death of her 18-year-old brother, Grand Prairie police say.

Abigail Contreras stabbed her brother, Natanael Contreras, during a fight Tuesday night inside a car, authorities said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

According to the statement, Contreras brought her brother to an ER, where he was later pronounced dead.

Contreras was booked into the Grand Prairie Detention Center, where she's being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

