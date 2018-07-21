Three weeks ago, the Dallas Police Department marked two years since four of its officers were killed in a downtown ambush on July 7, 2016.

On Saturday, tragedy struck the department once again.

Sr. Corporal Earl Jamie Givens, a 32-year veteran of the department, died after he was struck on his motorcycle by a suspected drunk driver. Givens was blocking an entrance ramp to Interstate 20 during a funeral escort for another officer's burial when a Kia Sportage SUV hit him "at a high rate of speed," Chief Renee Hall said.

Givens was the second Dallas Police Department officer to die in the line of duty this year, and the sixth in the last 24 months.

"Our hearts are broken once again," Mayor Mike Rawlings tweeted Saturday.

Rawlings shared that same sentiment in April, when officer Rogelio Santander was fatally shot by a theft suspect at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas.

"Once again, Dallas is at the precipice, looking into the hell of heartbreak, as our police department was attacked this afternoon," Rawlings said at the time.

While the Dallas department has been hit particularly hard over the last two years, several other agencies have also suffered losses. Givens was the 10th officer from a North Texas department to die in the line of duty since the beginning of 2016.

These are their names:

Dallas Sr. Cpl. Jamie Givens: 07/21/2018

Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander: 04/25/2018

Santander, 27, was fatally shot by a theft suspect at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas. His partner, Crystal Almeida, was also injured in the shooting but survived.

Richardson Officer David Sherrard: 02/07/2018

Sherrard, 37, was fatally shot by a suspect during a standoff at the Breckenridge Apartments in Richardson. He was the first Richardson police officer to die in the line of duty in the department's 63-year history.

Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker: 01/17/2017

Walker, 47, was fatally shot when a men began shooting at officers in the 1400 block of Turtle Cove in Little Elm. Walker was an 18-year veteran of the Little Elm department.

Dallas Sr. Cpl. Lorne Ahrens: 07/08/2016

Ahrens, 48, a 14-year veteran of the police department, died in the early morning hours of July 8, 2016, after he was shot during the downtown ambush the evening before. He was a father of two children and married to another Dallas officer.

Dallas Sgt. Michael Smith: 07/07/2016

Smith, 55, was a 25-year veteran of the department. He was a father of two daughters and a former Army Ranger.

Dallas Officer Michael Krol: 07/07/2016

Krol, 40, was a Michigan native who joined the department in 2008. One of his fellow officers at the southwest patrol division described him as a "gentle giant."

Dallas Officer Patricio Zamarripa: 07/07/2016

Zamarripa, 32, a Fort Worth native, served three tours in Iraq before joining the Dallas Police Department in 2010. Zamarripa was working on bicycle patrol the night of the ambush.

DART Officer Brent Thompson: 07/07/2016

Thompson, 43, was the lone DART officer to die in the July 7 ambush. Thompson, the first DART officer to die in the line of duty, had recently gotten married.

Euless Officer David Hofer: 03/01/2016

Hofer, 29, was fatally shot by a suspect after responding to a report of shots fired at a Euless park. Police said the suspect was hid in a drainage ditch and waited to ambush Hofer when him and other officers arrived.

