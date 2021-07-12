1 arrested after argument between brothers-in-law escalates to deadly shooting, police say

Detectives say the two men involved in the shooting are brothers-in-law and got into an argument before Woods shot Martin.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A man in his 20s is dead while another has been arrested following a shooting that happened overnight Sunday in North Texas, according to police.

On Sunday around 2:15 a.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of W. Warrior Trail. That's about three miles west of Mountain Creek Lake Park in Grand Prairie.

Police said officers found Sherman Martin Jr., 26, lying in a parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said officers also found the suspect, identified as Dakevion Woods, 21, nearby and arrested him without incident.

Detectives said the two men are brothers-in-law and got into an argument before Woods shot Martin.

Woods is currently being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a charge of murder. The case remains under investigation.

This incident comes during a weekend with multiple shootings in North Texas.

Two people were hurt after a shooting in Deep Ellum early Sunday morning in which one man was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in Dallas Saturday night.

Saturday morning, a 27-year-old man died after being shot by another man following a violent argument.