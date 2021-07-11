Dallas police: 1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near Cedar Ridge Preserve

Police allege two men, a 45-year-old and a 19-year-old, are the suspects in the shooting.

DALLAS — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Dallas on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded around 8:40 p.m. to the incident on the 10000 block of China Tree Drive. When they got there, they found a 22-year-old man and 45-year-old man had both been shot.

The 22-year-old man was in serious condition as first responders took him to a local hospital, according to police. The 45-year-old man had been shot dead inside a vehicle at the scene.