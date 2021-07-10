Dallas police say man shot, killed 27-year-old in self-defense

Officers found 27-year-old Joshua Donald Moore lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

DALLAS — Dallas police say a 27-year-old man is dead after being fatally shot by another man following a violent argument Saturday morning.

Just before 9:25 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 6700 block of Atha Drive. When they arrived, they located the victim, Joshua Donald Moore, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Moore to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation revealed Moore and another man were involved in a verbal argument, when Moore reportedly pulled a knife and attempted to stab the man. Police said that man shot Moore in self-defense.