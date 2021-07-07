87-year-old woman killed in southern Dallas, police say

Anita Daniels Thompson was found dead Tuesday evening in the 4100 block of Fortune Lane, near South Marsalis Avenue and East Overton Road, according to police.

DALLAS — Police are investigating the killing of an 87-year-old woman in southern Dallas.

Anita Daniels Thompson was found dead Tuesday evening in the 4100 block of Fortune Lane, near South Marsalis Avenue and East Overton Road, according to a police news release.

Officers responded about 6:35 p.m. to a report of a deceased person. Police said officers determined that Thompson died "from homicidal violence," according to the release.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. More information was not yet available Wednesday morning.