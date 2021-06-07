Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia reacts to violent Fourth of July weekend

At least 10 people in Dallas were shot over the weekend, and four people died from gun violence.

DALLAS — More than 230 people were shot across the country this Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. Here in Dallas, many spent the weekend hearing about how at least 10 people were shot, and four people died from gun violence. Many of the shooting victims were at holiday gatherings, including a 61-year-old man killed over $7 in a poker game.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the department will use "every tool it has" to stop gun violence.

Garcia sat down with WFAA on Tuesday to talk about the violent holiday weekend. He called the violence "senseless."

Last week, Garcia outlined a plan for the Fourth, including patrolling new hotspots like Dixon Circle, where two teens were shot over the weekend.

“Those 47 grids we selected, were selected for a reason, the most violent grids in the city. Over the weekend, we only had one incident because of the officers vigilance," Garcia said.

Police saturated themselves in the target areas and were carefully watching for repeat offenders.

“Very small areas are responsible for large amounts of crimes. Few people are responsible for a lot of violence," Garcia said.

Rene Martinez is with Mayor Eric Johnson’s Task Force on Safer Communities. He said he was shocked to hear about the shootings at Hamilton Park, where five people were shot and three were killed over the weekend.

“Hamilton Park, when I read about that, I thought it was an aberration. Those are Richardson schools,” Martinez said.

Despite this weekend’s violence, Garcia says crime is down compared to July 4, 2020. Last year, he said there were 128 violent crimes compared to this year's 83, bringing the crime rate for the city down 32% for aggravated assaults and violent crimes.

“We are still getting our arms wrapped around murder,” Garcia said.

While there is still work to do, in the end, Garcia says, he plans to also work with people who come from a life of crime.