Rodney Reed pre-evidentiary hearing set Tuesday

Reed has been on death row for more than 20 years, convicted of the murder of Stacey Stites in 1996. He has maintained his innocence.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The district court in Bastrop County will convene Tuesday morning to discuss the case of death row inmate Rodney Reed.

The court is set to hear an appeal for Reed's conviction later this month. Tuesday's hearing will be the "pre-evidentiary" hearing to prepare for that appeal hearing.

Reed was convicted of capital murder for the 1996 death of Stacey Stites in Bastrop County. Police said it was just days before Stites' wedding when her body was found along a highway in Bastrop County. Authorities arrested Reed after his DNA matched the DNA found inside her body.

He received a stay of execution in November 2019, just days before his scheduled execution date. The case gained national attention in 2019, following a public outcry from celebrities and advocates such as Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian.

Reed maintains he is innocent and is still fighting to overturn the conviction. He says he and Stites were having a consensual affair. Stites' family believes Reed is guilty, while Reed's supporters say Stites' fiancé is the one to blame.

Reed's supporters and loved ones say that at the appeal hearing, set for July 19, they will present evidence that they believe will prove his innocence.