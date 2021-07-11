2 hurt in overnight shooting in center of Deep Ellum, Dallas police say

Storefront windows were visibly shot out in the heart of the entertainment district.

DALLAS — Two people were hurt after gunfire broke out overnight in Deep Ellum, Dallas police said.

Officers responded around 2:40 a.m. to the scene near the 2700 block of Elm Street. When they arrived, they determined that the shooting began near the intersection of Main Street and Crowdus Street.

Storefront windows were visibly shot out in the heart of the entertainment district.

Both victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to officials. They were stable as first responders took them to a local hospital for treatment.