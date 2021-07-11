28-year-old charged in Dallas homicide, police say

Officials have yet to positively identify the victim and say a motive is unknown at this time.

DALLAS — A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a homicide Dallas police discovered Saturday, officials said.

Officers received a call around 7:20 p.m. about a dead person in the 9500 block of Brockbank Drive. When they arrived, they found a victim who had died from homicidal violence, according to police.

Officials have yet to positively identify the victim and say a motive is unknown at this time. Detectives have, however, alleged that David Perez, 28, was responsible.

Perez has been arrested on a murder charge and is currently being held in the Dallas County jail, officials said.