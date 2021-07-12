Dallas police: 2 people hurt, 1 arrested after argument leads to shooting

People at the scene were able to get the gun away from the shooter, though, police said.

DALLAS — Two people were shot overnight Monday after an argument escalated into violence, Dallas police said.

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to the shooting call on the 4300 block of Metropolitan Avenue.

According to police, two people were arguing when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other in the right side of his torso. Police said another man came forward to try to disarm the shooter, but the suspect shot him, too.

Other people at the scene were able to get the gun away from the shooter, though, police said.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for further treatment, though police did not say what there conditions were.