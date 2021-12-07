WATCH LIVE: Marvin Scott's family to speak Monday following release of jail video

His family had been pushing for the release of the surveillance video. They are demanding accountability and will discuss the next steps.

MCKINNEY, Texas — The family of Marvin Scott III is expected to speak Monday for the first time since surveillance footage was released Friday showing his last moments at the Collin County jail.

The news conference is set for 2 p.m. at the Collin County Courthouse.

Scott's family had been pushing for the release of the surveillance video for a very long time. They are demanding accountability and are expected to discuss the next steps, a news release said.

Scott died on March 14 in custody at the age of 26. On Friday, the Collin County Sheriff's Department released 40 minutes of surveillance video from inside the county jail. It shows the events leading up to his death.

His death came hours after his arrest at the Allen outlet mall after security personnel reported the smell of marijuana.

Scott was taken into custody for alleged possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, a class B misdemeanor.

The video begins with one officer approaching Scott's cell. There appears to be a brief conversation between Scott and the officer before the cell door is opened and Scott comes out. His arm is seen wrapped around a slot in the cell door. There is a brief struggle outside the cell and four officers then escort Scott into another room that contains a restraint bed.

The videos do not have audio because the "facility’s camera system is incapable of recording sound," according to a statement from the sheriff's office. The lack of audio prevents us from providing full context as to what occurred.

Once Scott is in the room, he is laid down on the restraint bed and six officers attempt to strap down his lower body, the video shows. It appears Scott is saying something to officers but without audio we can't know for sure.

Four minutes into the video the detention officers struggle with Scott on the bed. An officer sprays him with mace inches from his face. Another officer puts a spit hood over Scott's head. The hood is a piece of breathable fabric commonly used by officers to prevent someone from spitting or biting.

Scott tries to get up from the bed several times but officers force him back down. The video shows one officer has a knee to Scott's side. Meanwhile, officers can be seen placing restraints on Scott's upper body.

It takes officers more than 20 minutes to apply restraints on Scott. At one point Scott's legs start flapping and he attempts to lift his head, the video shows.

Nineteen minutes into the video, officers are in a frenzy and Scott appears motionless. Officers remove the restraints and begin doing chest compressions. They would do chest compressions for 13 straight minutes.

At one point the video shows 14 people in the room with Marvin Scott, including detention officers and medical personnel in blue scrubs.

Thirty-three minutes into the video an automatic chest compressor is installed and is used for more than six minutes. The compressor sits over Scott's chest and provides repeated compressions automatically. Scott is ultimately transferred to a gurney and rushed out of the room.

Sheriff Jim Skinner said he would not be providing any comment because of pending civil service commission hearings set for September. The hearings are an avenue for the detention officers to get their jobs back.

A grand jury cleared the eight detention officers in connection to his death.

According to Scott's family, he suffered from schizophrenia and said law enforcement was aware of that based on his past arrests.

Initially, Attorney Lee Merritt said, Scott was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian in Allen because he was incoherent when officers approached him. He spent three hours at the hospital before a doctor signed off that Scott was "fit to be incarcerated."

Scott was transported back to the county jail around 6 p.m., officials said. While in the jail's booking lobby, Scott exhibited "strange behavior" and was restrained by detention officers, said Skinner. Scott died around 10:30 p.m.

Following his death, seven officers were placed on leave, then later fired on April 1 by Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner. An eighth officer, who was under investigation, resigned.

One of those officers was reinstated on April 27 after successfully appealing his termination, according to the sheriff's office. At the time, Skinner said he disagreed with that decision.

On April 28, the office of the Collin County Medical Examiner released its findings. The medical examiner called Scott's death a homicide, in a release.