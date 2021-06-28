New Collin County work group will look for lessons learned following in-custody death of Marvin Scott

Scott died in March at the Collin County Jail while suffering from a mental health crisis.

MCKINNEY, Texas — Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner is moving forward with a grand jury’s recommendation to convene a work group following the in-custody death of Marvin Scott. Scott died in March at the Collin County Jail while suffering from a mental health crisis.

Scott had been taken into custody on a misdemeanor marijuana charge, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation because police said he was acting erratically, then was transported to jail three hours later. He became unresponsive late that night and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

On June 22, a grand jury cleared the officers involved in the incident and called Scott's death a tragedy, recommending the formation of a work group to study what led to Scott's death on March 14 to try to avoid future incidents.

The sheriff said the new work group will look for lessons learned from Scott’s death. He also agreed with the grand jury, which said the work group should aim to find best ways to treat people with mental illness who find themselves in contact with the criminal justice system.

“I expect that the work group will agree with sheriffs and other leaders across the country, who believe that communities should care for persons with mental illness, behavioral-health issues, or an intellectual or developmental disability. Our communities need appropriate treatment facilities and an effective diversion system, as an alternative to jail when appropriate.”

Kevin Tarver’s son was shot and killed by Denton police in January 2020. He said his son was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time. Tarver said Collin County’s new work group is a step in the right direction but he called it just a start.

“You can implement programs but that doesn’t necessarily mean that that changes the situation,” Tarver said. “There has to be a change to be able to save lives and spare lives and keep the situation that happened to Marvin Scott, and even my own son, from happening.”

In addition to the new work group, the sheriff said his department has made a number of changes since March. Skinner said he met with detention officers discussing their duty to intervene any use of excessive force, arranged for an outside expert to train staff, and his department is reviewing their policies on use of force, restraints, and less lethal force.

The sheriff said they are also restricting the use of restraint beds and spit masks and requiring at least one officer be designated as a safety officer to oversee each use of a restraint chair or bed to pay special attention to the inmate’s well-being.

But Tarver said he wants something else.

“It’s not just about the facilities and it’s not just about the training but there has to be accountability above all, in order to regain public trust,” Tarver said.

Six days ago, a grand jury found “no probable cause” to charge the eight officers with a criminal offense in connection to Scott's death.

Still his death is having an impact in Collin County.