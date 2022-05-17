WFAA wins 6 regional Murrow Awards, including top honors in Overall Excellence and Breaking News Coverage categories

WFAA took home the awards for Region 6 of the 2022 Edward R. Murrow Awards, which were announced Tuesday.

DALLAS — WFAA has been honored with six regional 2022 Edward R. Murrow Awards, including top honors for overall excellence and breaking news coverage of the October 6, 2021, shooting at Timberview High School in Mansfield.

Region 6 includes all of Texas and Oklahoma.

Each regional winner will advance to compete in the National Murrow Awards, which will be announced this summer.

The Murrows, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) recognize news stories that "uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community."

Here is the full list of winners from WFAA:

Overall Excellence - Team Coverage

Breaking News Coverage: Timberview School Shooting, Team Coverage

Excellence in Writing: CPR, Q, and 'AUsome' Allen - Kevin Reece

Feature Reporting: 'Kids Need Our Love, Mom' - Sean Giggy, Brandon Mowry

New Series: Banking Below 30 - David Schechter, Chance Horner, Jason Trahan