Watch live: Timberview High School on lockdown due to active shooting situation, officials say

Timberview High School is part of Mansfield ISD and is located in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Texas — This article will be continually updated as new information is released.

An active shooter situation prompted a police investigation and a lockdown at Timberview High School in Mansfield ISD Wednesday morning, the district said.

What we know:

Students and staff are on lockdown in their classrooms.

Police are investigating. It's unclear where the suspected shooter is or if that person has been located.

It's unclear the extent of injuries.

The district said that the students and staff are in their classrooms and offices. Arlington police and other law enforcement agencies are investigating, the district said.

Arlington police said in a tweet that they are on the scene and they are doing a methodical search and working closely with other agencies.

Aerials over the scene showed a heavy police presence outside the building.

WFAA is working to confirm whether there are any injuries.

Parents and students

No visitors are being permitted at this time at the school. Parents will be reunified with their students at the Center for Performing Arts at 1110 W. Debbie, police said. Officers will be at the scene. Students will be eventually bussed to that location.

Mansfield ISD sent a letter to parents:

"Right now, Timberview High School is on lockdown as Mansfield ISD and Arlington police are investigating an active shooter situation.

Students and staff are locked in their classrooms/offices, and no visitors are being permitted at this time.

We will update you when we know more information.

Thank you."

