Cowboys cut ties with linebacker Jaylon Smith

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have cut ties with linebacker Jaylon Smith.

The Cowboys as well as Smith’s rep confirmed to WFAA that the Cowboys released the sixth-year linebacker on Tuesday evening. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Smith was in the second year of a five-year, $64 million contract extension he signed with the Cowboys in August of 2019. The Cowboys still owe Smith $7.2 million this season.

The 2019 Pro-Bowler was third on the team with 18 tackles so far this season.