Cowboys cut ties with linebacker Jaylon Smith

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have cut ties with linebacker Jaylon Smith.
The Cowboys as well as Smith’s rep confirmed to WFAA that the Cowboys released the sixth-year linebacker on Tuesday evening. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Smith was in the second year of a five-year, $64 million contract extension he signed with the Cowboys in August of 2019. The Cowboys still owe Smith $7.2 million this season.
The 2019 Pro-Bowler was third on the team with 18 tackles so far this season.
Smith joined the Cowboys as a second-round pick in the 2016 draft. An All-American in 2015, Smith tore both his ACL and LCL in the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State. Recovery from the injury caused him to miss his first season with the Cowboys. Since then, he has been a mainstay in the Cowboys linebacking corps.