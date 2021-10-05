Jones says Elliott put in the work, reaping benefits now

Cowboys running back is the 4th-leading rusher in the NFL

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is off to his best start to a season in a couple years, and team owner Jerry Jones believes it's all because of the work Elliott put in during the offseason.

“You saw him there in training camp," Jones said during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Tuesday morning. "We all saw him in training camp. We all saw how he prepared. He was getting ready for the season."

Elliott ran for 143 yards on 20 carries in the Cowboys 36-28 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, including a 47-yard run in the third quarter that marked his longest run since 2016. Elliott is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards, with 342 on the season. He's tied for second in rushing touchdowns, with four.

"There’s no question that what you put in, what you put in in spring, what you put in in training camp, that’s what you get out during the season" Jones said. "And he put it in during the offseason and it’s paying dividends for him.”

Dallas #Cowboys rookie @MicahhParsons11 is the best first year player in the NFL.



And his competitive spirit is the #1 reason why. pic.twitter.com/vm5VMFiPL2 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 5, 2021

In addition, Jones addressed Cowboys sensational second year cornerback Trevon Diggs during his appearance on the radio.

"I don't think I've seen a player have a better start and do it with the combination of how he's gotten ready, how he's gotten prepared himself, and his own natural ability," Jones said. "When he came out, we all thought he was the best at making a play on the ball of any of the corners, and there were some really top corners there."