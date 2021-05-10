Dallas Zoo mourning the loss of 3-month-old giraffe calf, Marekani

The zoo says on Saturday, Oct. 2, Marekani was seen walking with a limp, so she and her mother were given their own space in a barn to be observed.

DALLAS — The Dallas Zoo is mourning the loss of 3-month-old giraffe calf, Marekani, after discovering a “catastrophic” injury Sunday.

The zoo said on Saturday, Oct. 2, Marekani was seen walking with a limp, so she and her mother were given their own space in a barn to be observed.

The zoo said its veterinary team performed a visual exam and didn’t see any external wounds, severe swelling or deviation of Marekani’s leg at that time. The team put a plan in place for the giraffe calf to rest and prescribed pain medication, the zoo said.

But by Sunday morning, the zoo said Marekani’s condition worsened, and they discovered more swelling.

A veterinarian decided to sedate the calf for a full evaluation, the zoo said. During the procedure it was determined that Marekani dislocated her right elbow and fractured her growth plate, radius and ulna.

The zoo said Marekani’s injuries would result in long-term orthopedic deformities, lifelong pain and arthritis, and said there was no hope for recovery.

“Given this prognosis, the team made the incredibly difficult decision to humanely euthanize Marekani" on Sunday, October 3, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

At this time, the zoo said it’s unclear how Marekani was hurt, and it will evaluate “every element” of the situation to identify way to make necessary changes.

“Although she was only with us for a short time, Marekani captured the hearts of Zoo staff, guests, and the public alike. She will be dearly missed,” the zoo said.