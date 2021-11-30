'QAnon Shaman,' plans to appeal prison sentence for role in Jan. 6 Insurrection; Hundreds of followers flock to Dallas

Jacob Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison on Nov. 17 -- one of the harshest punishments handed down.

DALLAS — Hundreds of people have been arrested and charged for taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Tuesday, the so-called "QAnon Shaman" is appealing his sentence.

During sentencing the federal judge said Chansley would receive credit for time served, which made his net sentence about 31 months.

Chansley was described by the prosecution as “the public face of the Capitol riot.” He infamously stood out from the rioters shirtless with a horned headdress.

In the last few months, QAnon followers have been flocking to Dallas.

Last month, WFAA's Kevin Reece was at Dealey Plaza as hundreds of followers come together.

"We know Donald Trump won. The election was stolen," said Rose and Daryl Casteel, of Midland, while Reece was on scene at the plaza.

When Reece asked another resident what their role was that day. Mike Penny responded, "I'm here to support God fearing patriots in the movement."

Dr. Michael Phillips is an author and a professor of American history at Collin College who says the common belief in "apocalyptic religions" is that the end never quite happens, and that "it's always around the corner."

In relation to the gathering at Dealey Plaza, Phillips sees more than political theatre, he sees potential trouble for the future.

"I think we need to stop thinking of it as a political movement and think of it as a religious movement."

Dr. Kimi King is an attorney and professor of political science at UNT-Denton.

"Some people will call it a cult. Some people will call it a family. What matters is that there is a belief structure there that you share in common. It's when that belief structure gets challenged that it becomes problematic."

The Southern Poverty Law Center consider QAnon " a sprawling spiderweb of right-wing internet conspiracy theories with anti-semitic and anti-LGBTQ elements that falsely claim the world is run by secret cabal of pedophiles who worship Satan are plotting against President Trump."

In 2019, the FBI warned of "conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists," as a growing threat, with QAnon on that FBI list.