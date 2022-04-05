Police searching for fatal shooting suspect in southeast Oak Cliff

'It hurts': Some residents ask for more patrol presence, as DPD reveals murders are up nearly 9% from last year.

DALLAS — Police are investigating one of the city’s latest homicides. The fatal shooting happened near East Ledbetter Drive and Sunnyvale Street on Monday.

Yellow crime tape was stretched across several streets and business parking lots as investigators gathered evidence.

“It hurts,” said Sandra Potter as she rushed to the scene. She identified herself as one of the victim’s relatives.

Emotions were high after the shooting ended with a man being killed from a gunshot wound.

“It’s too many young kids out here getting gunned down,” Potter cried.

At least two dozen evidence markers littered the parking lots of several nearby businesses. Detectives said the suspect was on the run.

“I feel like the police should crack down and do better,” Potter said.

Data from the Dallas Police Department was shared during the city council’s Public Safety Committee meeting on Monday, showing murders are up nearly nine percent over last year.

Residents in the area have long voiced concerns about crime and wanting to see more neighborhood police officers on the streets.

“It’s a constant juggling act, is what it is. We have to keep our eye on the ball. Reduction to violent crime is paramount in this department and for this city, and so it is a juggling act to move pieces of this department,” Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia explained.

A plan to add more officers to the area is in the works.

Tim Williams is Director of Operations for Williams Chicken. He rushed to check on employees and customers after the shooting. He has somewhat of a different perspective on tackling some of the neighborhood crime issues.

“My take is that we need to be better corporate citizens. When you look at the shopping centers and the buildings around here. We need to take more pride in what we do,” Williams explained.

A nearby 7-Eleven store is part of DPD’s Starlight Program. That initiative is a partnership between businesses and DPD, where stores allow police to watch surveillance video, in and around the business, in real time.