Crime

Police searching for suspect in shooting in southeast Dallas

Police say the victim was sent to a hospital in critical condition.
Police investigate a shooting off Ledbetter Drive in Dallas.

DALLAS — Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left someone in critical condition in southeast Dallas on Monday morning.

Police said officers responded to the shooting at 7:43 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Ledbetter Drive, near Sunnyvale Street and Bonnie View Road.

Police said a male was shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officers were still searching for a suspect, and a police helicopter was helping look for the shooter.

More information about the shooting was not being released by police.

Several police vehicles were seen parked outside of a gas station, and crime scene tape was surrounding a parking lot across the street.

