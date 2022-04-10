Two injured after shooting in Deep Ellum, police say

Police said they responded to the shooting just before 1:20 a.m. near Elm Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.

DALLAS — Two people have been hospitalized after they were shot in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas early Sunday, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting just before 1:20 a.m. in the 2800 block of Elm Street, near the intersection with Malcolm X Boulevard.

According to police, two people were found with gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital. They are currently stable, police said.

The department posted a video on Twitter of the shooting incident. The video showed multiple people who appeared to be firing gunshots into the air.

Two Shot on Elm Street. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Bronner at 214-671-3631 or orlandus.bronner@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 062403-2022.https://t.co/1t5ZatpWMN pic.twitter.com/rK79sWfp9W — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 10, 2022

Police also released a photo of a possible suspect in the incident. The suspect was seen wearing a red shirt, red shorts with a white Nike logo and white shoes.