Man killed in robbery outside apartment complex, Dallas police say

Police say the shooter demanded money from two people. The suspect eventually shot one of them and stole the victim's phone.

DALLAS — A man was shot and killed in a robbery outside of an apartment complex in southwest Dallas on Sunday night, police said.

The shooting happened around midnight in the 2700 block of Jefferson Boulevard, just east of Loop 12.

According to Dallas police, two people were approached by a suspect in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The suspect demanded both of the people give him money, but neither one had money on them, police said. The suspect then shot one of them, took his phone and ran south of the parking lot.

Police identified the shooting victim as 25-year-old Eric Montez.

Police said he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

On 5/09/22, Eric Montez, a 25-year-old male, was shot at 2727 W. Jefferson Blvd. We are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or by email at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com. pic.twitter.com/cfOdZYxvgT — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 9, 2022

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact detective David Grubbs (#9159) by calling 214-671-3675 or emailing david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com.

Tipsters can reference the case number, 081651-2022.