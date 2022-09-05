Man killed in robbery outside apartment complex, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A man was shot and killed in a robbery outside of an apartment complex in southwest Dallas on Sunday night, police said.
The shooting happened around midnight in the 2700 block of Jefferson Boulevard, just east of Loop 12.
According to Dallas police, two people were approached by a suspect in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
The suspect demanded both of the people give him money, but neither one had money on them, police said. The suspect then shot one of them, took his phone and ran south of the parking lot.
Police identified the shooting victim as 25-year-old Eric Montez.
Police said he was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact detective David Grubbs (#9159) by calling 214-671-3675 or emailing david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com.
Tipsters can reference the case number, 081651-2022.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment in felony cases. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.