3 people shot overnight in Dallas, police say

The shooting happened at approximately 12:28 a.m. Saturday near Meyers Street and Al Lipscomb Way, according to police.

DALLAS — Three people have been hurt after an overnight shooting in Dallas, according to police.

The shooting happened at approximately 12:20 a.m. Saturday near Meyers Street and Al Lipscomb Way. An assist officer call also came out at the location from DART Police.

DART officers were flagged down about a body on the ground. The DART officers located two victims: a 20-year-old male and a 19-year-old female. Both victims were transported to Baylor Hospital. The male was in critical condition and the female in stable condition. Another victim, a 22-year-old woman, was also transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said that during their investigation, officers discovered that the 22-year-old female victim was arguing with a known 30-year-old female suspect when the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting at the 22-year-old.

The gunfire struck the all three victims.

The 20-year-old male and 19-year-old female were waiting on a ride nearby and not a part of the disturbance, according to police.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing, police said.