Man pistol-whipped, shot and killed near grocery store in Southeast Dallas

DALLAS — Detectives are searching for leads after a suspect pistol-whipped, shot and killed a man outside a grocery store in Southeast Dallas, officials said.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday near Hunt Food Store in the 7900 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way, according to police.

The Dallas Police Department said a 58-year-old Hernaza Jenkins was pistol-whipped from behind by a man wearing all white and a white gator mask. After being pistol-whipped, police said the suspect shot Jenkins in the chest.

Police said Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died.

“He was always helping somebody. He’s one of the biggest hearted people you could possibly find,” said a woman, who didn’t want to be identified, only describing herself as a friend of the victim.

Friends say the victim was often referred to by the nickname "Big."

This homicide and gun violence has some neighbors in the area on edge and watching their surroundings.

“I’m scared! Nervous. Can’t trust nobody around here,” said Edward Sykes.

The victim’s friends say they’re having a tough time coping. They want to see the gunman off the streets.

“He’s one of the ones that I thought would always be there. Would always be there. I could always go to,” the weeping woman said.

Dallas police said the circumstances around the shooting and motive are not known at this time.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Frank Serra at (214)671-4320 or by email at frank.serra@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 078211-2022.