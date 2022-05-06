Man arrested on murder charge in 11-year-old's shooting death in Dallas, police say

Police said a man was handling a gun when it accidentally went off, striking a child.

DALLAS — A man who police initially said accidentally shot an 11-year-old boy in Dallas on Thursday night has been arrested on a murder charge, officials said.

Andre Sharp, 29, was arrested in the case, according to a police news release.

The shooting happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Fatima Avenue in southern Dallas, near South Lancaster and East Camp Wisdom roads.

Police said Sharp was showing a .38-caliber revolver to the victim and a witness.

Sharp had pointed the gun at the victim and witness and "pulled the trigger each time he pointed the weapon," the police news release said.

The weapon didn't go off when he pointed it at the witness. When he pointed it at the victim, gun went off and shot the boy in the neck, police said.

Police initially said the man was handling a gun when it accidentally went off, striking the child.

The child, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital, where he died.