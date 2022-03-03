2 teens injured after more than 70 rounds fired into South Oak Cliff home, police say

Both victims were transported to the hospital in serious condition but are expected to survive, police say.

DALLAS — Two teens were injured after more than 70 rounds were fired into a home in South Oak Cliff, Dallas police said.

Officers on scene told WFAA that several people were inside a home in the 1300 block of Marfa Avenue, near Overton Road and Marsalis Avenue, when the shooting happened Wednesday night.

Multiple shooters drove by the home firing more than 70 rounds inside the house just before midnight, according to police.

Two males, both believed to be in their late teens, were struck by the gunfire and injured, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition but were expected to survive, police said.