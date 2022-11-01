Dallas police: Multiple suspects arrested in connection to drive-by shooting that killed teen as she slept in her bed

In the early hours of Jan. 11, Dallas police were called to the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue in response to a drive-by shooting.

DALLAS — Editor's note: Video aired following the drive-by shooting in January 2022.

Dallas police said several arrests have been made in connection to the drive-by shooting death of an 18-year-old who was sleeping in her bed in January 2022.

Police announced Tuesday that after an investigation, suspects 17-year-old Josue Daniel Moreno, 19-year-old Oscar Manuel Castanon, 20-year-old Jaquelyn Renae Gade Garcia and 27-year-old Jesus Garcia Castanon have been arrested in the murder of Crystal Rodriguez.

In the early hours of Jan. 11, Dallas police were called to the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue in response to a drive-by shooting. When officers arrived, they learned Rodriguez was shot in her back while she was sleeping in her bedroom.

Rodriguez was transported to a local hospital, where she was died of her injuries.

WFAA spoke with Dallas police the next day and police chief Eddie Garcia expressed his frustration.

“It was a cowardly act,” Garcia said. “When acts like this happen, I get angry, and we take it personal. I take it personal. The men and women of this department take it personal.”

At this time, the motive for the shooting has not been released.