Dallas police searching for suspect who shot, killed teen Monday; Violent crime among teens on the rise

Investigators with the Dallas Police Department are still searching for a suspect. The teen was left for dead by a sidewalk near an apartment complex.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is searching for leads and a suspect after a Black male teenager was found shot and left for dead in southwest Dallas Monday afternoon.

It's the fifth teenager to die of gun violence in as many weeks in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The teen is at least Dallas' 32nd homicide for the year.

Information was limited when this article was published, but investigators say the teen was found shot at 7272 Marvin D Love Service Road.

The teen died at the scene, and the suspect left the area, per police.

The teen's exact age and name have not been released, and the department has not released suspect information yet.

Last week, WFAA reported that four teens had been killed in a four-week span in Fort Worth.

Kory Smith, 13, and Simieon Joseph, 19, were shot and killed on Feb. 12, while attending a Valentine's Day party near 1100 East Baltimore.

Before Smith and Joseph were killed, Christian Armijo, 18, was gunned down on Feb. 9.

Per investigators, Armijo was shot and killed alongside 21-year-old Kevion Lenear in what's believed to be a drug-related robbery. The shooting was reported around 7 a.m. near 1900 Lawther Drive.

Jacqueline Campos, 17, was booked into jail for capital murder related to the crime.

On Jan. 17, Higinio Flores Jr., 15, was shot and killed during a drive-by while sleeping in his bed near 700 Ravine Road.

To this day, the department hasn't arrested the killer or killers.

Flores was a soccer player for Fort Worth's Polytechnic High School.

Police chiefs in both cities are enacting strategies and plans to reduce violent crime. Dallas has had success already, but Fort Worth has yet to make a solid dent.

Last year, Fort Worth reached 118 homicides, and it was a 27-year high for the city.