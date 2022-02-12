Search continues for drive-by shooting suspect who killed 15-year-old while he slept in his Fort Worth home

Higinio Flores Jr., who was a sophomore at Polytechnic High School, was sleeping when a bullet went through a bedroom window and struck him.

The search continues for a suspect after a 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting while he was sleeping in his home in Fort Worth. Police this week released an image of a suspect vehicle.

The shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. on Jan. 15 in the 700 block of Ravine Road, police said.

At least six bullets went through the Flores family's home, and one of those bullets struck 15-year-old Higinio Flores, Jr. in the head. The sophomore at Polytechnic High School died at a hospital two days later.

There have been no arrests made, but police on Friday shared an image of a suspect vehicle that was seen leaving the scene that morning. The vehicle is described as a dark gray Chrysler 300.

The victim's parents, Higinio Flores and Florinda Sanchez, spoke to WFAA last month about the loss of their son and the tragedy it brought to the family of six.

"It leaves us without words…without answers," Higinio Jr.’s father said. "It’s like a nightmare, I wish we could go to sleep and wake up without it being true."

"He didn’t deserve this. He was a great kid with a big heart… noble, a great student, and a wonderful child," Sanchez said.

The 15-year-old was also a member of his school's junior varsity soccer team. The team retired his jersey number and gifted it to his family.

"He was just a good kid," said Majin Sierra, one of the Higinio Jr.'s coaches, told WFAA last month. "His JV coach told him that I wish I had 10 more like you, always willing to do whatever it took."