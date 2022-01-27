Family seeks answers after Fort Worth teen was killed in drive-by shooting while sleeping in home

Higinio Flores Jr.'s parents told WFAA they want to know who is responsible for the drive-by shooting that killed their son.

FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s been nearly two weeks since a drive-by shooting devastated a Fort Worth family of six.

On the morning of Jan. 15, at least six bullets tore through the Flores family’s home off of Ravine Road in Fort Worth’s southeast side.

A single bullet went through a bedroom window in front of the family’s home and struck 15-year-old Higinio Flores Jr. in the head while he was sleeping. His younger brother watched it all unfold from the bed across the room that they shared.

The sophomore student at Polytechnic High School died in the hospital two days later.

His parents, Higinio Flores and Florinda Sanchez, told WFAA they’re struggling to go on with life as questions remain.

“He had so many dreams… and they’ve ripped that away,” Florinda said. “He was my strength.”

On Thursday, Fort Worth police said they still haven’t figured out who was responsible for the drive-by shooting that took Higinio Jr.’s life.

“It leaves us without words…without answers,” Higinio Jr.’s father said. “It’s like a nightmare, I wish we could go to sleep and wake up without it being true.”

Higinio Jr.’s funeral was on Monday. His family, friends, teachers and Polytechnic soccer team are grappling with grief.

“He didn’t deserve this. He was a great kid with a big heart… noble, a great student, and a wonderful child,” Higinio Jr.’s mother said.

Majin Sierra, one of Higinio Jr.’s soccer coaches, told WFAA that the teenager was a hard-working member of the JV soccer team, a dedicated student and someone who never looked for any trouble.

"He was just a good kid," said Sierra. "His JV coach told him that I wish I had 10 more like you, always willing to do whatever it took."

The Polytechnic High School soccer team retired Higinio Jr.’s jersey, signed it and gifted it to his parents. The school community also created an online fundraising page to help Higinio Jr.’s family cover his funeral costs.

The kid everyone could always count on was his family’s strength.

Now, the family of five sleeps in a single bedroom in the back of the home because they’re still traumatized by the shooting.

His siblings haven't returned to school and Higinio Jr.’s father is taking time away from work. The family is seeking therapy services to try to heal.

“They’ve destroyed my family, our happiness, we are destroyed,” Higinio Jr.’s mother said.

She said what happened to her son wasn’t fair and they want whomever is responsible to be held accountable.