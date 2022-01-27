Arlington ISD hosting job fair in effort to help with staff shortages due to COVID

This district has also published a "Top 7" list about why it's the place to work.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Recruiters for the Arlington Independent School District hope to get their share of people interested in being North Texas teachers. The district is holding a job fair, telling candidates they have everything they need to have a successful career in teaching, as well as other employment opportunities.

Arlington ISD has even gone as far as publishing a "Top 7" list about why it's the place to work.

The job expo is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. at the Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center at 2101 Browning Drive.

Arlington ISD will have not only people from human resources available to answer questions, but also recruiters who will help with the application process with the intent of making on-the-spot job offers.

The district is competing with almost every school district in North Texas to fill vacant jobs.

Many of the positions in Arlington ISD include the opportunity to sign up for health benefits. The district offers benefits in medical, dental, vision and more. For some jobs, the biggest education requirement is a high school diploma or GED.

Arlington ISD brags about having some of the most competitive salaries in North Texas. The district allocated about $4 million late last year to give all fulltime employees a one-time $500.00 bonus.

The district even makes its substitute teacher recruitment more attractive by boasting candidates can set their own schedules. Substitute teachers can also opt to alternate to other district jobs, like driving the school bus to get a break from being in the classroom.

Here's the "Top 7" list of reasons why Arlington says it's district is the place to work: