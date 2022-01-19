North Texas schools hosting job fairs to address staffing shortages amid rise in COVID cases

'It's a tough time for educators': From teaching positions to support staff, school districts are working to fill vacancies.

DALLAS — Staffing shortages are among challenges many school districts are facing right now. It’s a challenge that has been present since the beginning of the school year, but complicated by the recent surging positive cases of COVID-19.

“It’s just a tough time for educators today,” said Dr. Larry Lewis, interim superintendent of DeSoto Independent School District.

DeSoto ISD currently has 66 campus vacancies in content areas like math and sciences. Like other school districts, DeSoto ISD is also finding substitute teachers are in short supply.

“We need innovative, outstanding educators, who want to help our kids soar,” said Lewis.

DeSoto ISD is hosting a career expo in the high school’s cafeteria from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 22.

The school district is aggressively seeking qualified candidates.

“We need the best of the best,” said Lewis.

Innovative recruiting events are also happening across town in Garland Independent School District.

“We are so grateful to have a proactive approach. We’ve started having virtual job fairs weekly,” said Garland ISD Executive Director of Communications Sherese Nix.

The virtual job fairs are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday, beginning Jan. 25.

Garland ISD is in need of teachers, bus drivers, nutrition services staffers, including candidates in some targeted skill areas.

“We specifically are looking for Special-Ed and bilingual teachers,” said Nix.

Arlington Independent School District is another school district in North Texas that’s actively recruiting staff.

“Right now, every Wednesday, on the spot interviews can be conducted for anyone who wants to work in our food services department. And then also, anyone who wants to work as a Special Education teacher, or as a teaching assistant,” said Anita Foster, spokesperson for Arlington ISD.

A large job fair for Arlington ISD is scheduled for Jan. 27. There are openings for all positions, including teachers, substitutes and groundskeepers. A list of available jobs and registration instructions can be found at www.aisd.net/jobs.

Pre-registration is required for the career expo in DeSoto ISD. More information is available at www.desotoisd.org.