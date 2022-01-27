Seven people rescued from Fort Worth home during early morning fire, officials say

Fire officials say the seven people it rescued were trapped in the home as it burned at around 4 a.m. Thursday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Seven people were rescued from a home in Fort Worth during an early morning "heavy fire" on Thursday, officials said.

In an update shared to Facebook, the Fort Worth Fire Department said crews responded to the one-story home at around 4 a.m. and found heavy flames upon arriving at the scene. Responding firefighters soon also learned that seven people were trapped inside the back of the home.

According to the department, crews then started extinguishing the fire and searching for the trapped residents. Eventually, the seven people were found and were rescued through a security door.

According to the department, the rescued residents were then treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.