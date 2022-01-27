Red Oak man says his cancer surgery was postponed 'to save beds for COVID patients'

Andy Carter was diagnosed with kidney cancer in early December 2021, and had been planning for weeks for his Jan. 28 surgery at UT Southwestern.

DALLAS — A Red Oak man said his Friday cancer surgery at UT Southwestern was delayed “because the hospital needs to save beds for COVID patients.”

Andy Carter was diagnosed with kidney cancer in early December 2021 and had been planning for his Jan. 28 surgery for weeks. He said he mostly isolated the past few weeks to ensure he was healthy and ready for the surgery.

Now, he says, it’s delayed until Feb.11.

“My deal is not a life or death situation right now, but it’s just kind of frustrating,” Carter said. “I had accepted it, knowing the 28th we’re going to remove it and life goes on. So, now, that’s when it kind of hit me hard yesterday is when they cancelled that surgery.”

UT Southwestern said they cannot comment on a specific case but added that they have not postponed any non-elective surgeries. When asked what is considered a non-elective surgery, a spokesperson did not respond before this report.

Earlier in the day, UT Southwestern spokesperson Russell Rian said, “I can’t tell you about why cases are rescheduled the way they are.”

“When something is wrong with you, it’s the most important thing in the world,” Carter said. “Now, we just kind of feel like we’re starting over.”

In a sampling of hospitals across Dallas-Fort Worth, JPS in Fort Worth said they’ve held off on elective surgeries requiring hospital admission since the fall. All other surgeries have continued.

Parkland hospital said they are not postponing or cancelling surgeries and they do not hold beds. They said every bed they can, staff is in use.

Medical City said they have all the resources and capacity needed to meet the needs of their patients.

Carter’s just grateful his cancer hasn’t spread.

“Obviously, it’s got potential to spread. I don’t know how fast this kind of stuff spreads,” he said. “At some point, you got to get it out before it does spread and turns into something worse.”

He hopes delays don’t continue at hospitals in the years ahead.