10-year-old girl tests positive for COVID-19 right before her scheduled surgery. Now it's postponed while she awaits in her hospital bed

DALLAS — Omicron is spreading fast, and the daily number of positive cases across North Texas are on the rise. For a Dallas-area girl, she was forced to postpone a surgery, while she was in her hospital gown, waiting to get operated on.

“As soon she told me I had COVID, I asked my mom if I was going to die?,” said 10-year-old Miracle Sewell.

Sewell was with her parents, in the hospital when a doctor came in and gave them the news.

“I was laying down, and waiting for the doctor to come in, and she told me I tested positive,” said Sewell.

She said she’s been waiting for years to have this surgery. Her body was aching.

“My legs, my arms, my head,” said Sewell.

Sewell was waiting to have surgery in her tonsil area.

“I hear beeping a lot in my ears, I have fluid in my ears,” said Sewell.

Often times, she loses balance.

WFAA reporter Malini Basu asked, "What happened at school?"

"I fell at recess a couple of times,” said Sewell.

Now, the family is forced to wait weeks for the surgery again, because of the shortage in staff across hospitals in North Texas.

“Yeah, she’s crying, it’s very emotional. She’s very scared,” said Priscilla Sewell, her mother.

The Sewell family is not alone.

“With COVID spreading like wildfires, what are you seeing? Exactly that, it’s spreading like wild fire,” said Stephen Love, the president and CEO at DFW hospital.

Before a patient goes in for surgery, they get tested for COVID-19.

“Many times people are coming in for medical procedures, non-COVID related, and they test positive,” said Love.

Forcing doctors to work double duty, and treat the patients immediately.

“Omicron is extremely dangerous,” said Love.

Back at the Sewell household: “We all went and got tested yesterday,” said Sewell.

As the family is anxiously waiting at home for the results, they’re all forced to stay home, and not work.

"Financially, this is taking a huge toll on you guys?" asked Basu.

"Very much so. My 22-year-old son moved back in the house, and he’s working 18 hours a day to support us,” said Priscilla Sewell.

They’ve set up a GoFundMe account -- hoping it will help provide for miracle’s surgery, and the long road ahead for them.