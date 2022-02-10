Family of 12-year-old killed by Dallas police have waited decades for his memory to be honored. It will finally come this weekend.

For 48 years, Bessie Rodriguez has waited for something in her son’s honor.

DALLAS — On Saturday, the City of Dallas will be dedicating a new statue in memory of a 12-year-old killed by police nearly 50 years ago.

It's a moment the family of Santos Rodriguez has waited decades for.

Santos, 12, was shot and killed by officer Darrell Cain while he was handcuffed in the back of Cain's squad car. Cain was playing Russian roulette as he interrogated Santos and his brother, David, about a petty theft at a gas station.

Santos' murder sparked protests and outrage, and thousands took to the streets in Dallas, burning police vehicles.

Cain was sentenced to five years in prison, but he only served half of that sentence.

Bessie Rodriguez, now 77, says she has lived with the pain since that day.

”It was something that really hit us hard,” she said.

For 48 years, Rodriguez has waited for something in her son’s honor and an acknowledgment of the injustice.

In a 2021 ceremony marking Santos Rodriguez's July 24, 1973 death, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia read a long-awaited apology, in English and Spanish, to Santos' mother.

That same week police issued the formal apology, artist Seth Vandable shared the statue of Santos with Rodriguez.

It showed the smiling 12-year-old with his hands outstretched. WFAA was were there when she saw the statue for the first time. Rodriguez put her fingerprint on the statue, right in the palm of Santos' hand.

”For me, it means a lot because it’s kind of her seal of approval. It's also leaving her mark, and part of her family will forever be a part of the piece," Vandable said. "Really cool - definitely my favorite part of the piece."

Rodriguez called it an honor.

"After so many years, remembering all that, and bringing it to life when he was so many years forgotten," she said.

Now, the statue will finally be brought to its new home at the Santos Rodriguez Recreation Center, off Harry Hines Boulevard, named in the 12-year-old's memory.

A public ceremony will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. when the statue will be dedicated. Among the speakers are members of the City of Dallas, including the mayor. Vandable, the artist, will also speak.

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: 2807 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas, TX 75201